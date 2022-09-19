Queen Elizabeth Biographer Slams Funeral as a ‘Facade’ Covering Royal Family’s Troublesome ‘Legacy’ of Slavery

Queen Elizabeth biographer Clive Irving dismissed Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as a “facade” during MSNBC’s extensive coverage of the event.

Katy Our noted Irving had previously referred to the funeral and celebrations of the queen’s life as “pageant as intoxicant,” though the author corrected her and said he believes it’s more “pageant as narcotic.”

“I actually think I said it’s pageant as narcotic, meaning the same thing,” he said. “I think a lot of it seems to be facade. It’s almost like a Potemkin village exercise … you always have to ask what’s behind the facade.”

Irving, who wrote the 2021 book The Last Queen about Queen Elizabeth, noted the monarchy’s past connections to slavery is a stain on the family’s “legacy” requiring modern day “atonement.”

“This legacy, it requires something that I haven’t seen coming from the Windsor family any stage in recent history, which is it requires,” Irving said. “It requires requires acknowledgment of the true cost to those colonies of slavery which began under Charles II in 1666 because he founded this thing with a rather innocent title, The Royal Africa Company, which actually concealed a very evil enterprise, which was shipping slaves from Africa to the Caribbean colonies.”

Though you cannot lay the “cost” of these past sins at “the doors of the present monarchy or the queen,” Irving claimed, the “institution” itself is responsible.

“There’s a continuity going through to now,” he said.

Irving also blasted Prince William over a controversial trip to the Bahamas where he expressed “profound sorrow” over his country’s past relationship with slavery. His speech was blasted as “tone deaf” by some critics.

“I said he hadn’t been properly briefed,” Irving said of the prince’s speech. “But I thought about that afterwards and I thought, how can a guy who had the education that William had … how could he not know about this?”

Watch above via MSNBC

