Rachel Bilson Has a NSFW Answer When Asked What She Misses Most About Ex-Boyfriend Bill Hader

Actress Rachel Bilson dished on her 2020 breakup with SNL veteran Bill Hader during a recent episode of her podcast.

On the Monday edition of her show, Broad Ideas, she interviewed actress Tommy Dorfman from the hit Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why.

During the conversation, they began talking about relationships, prompting Tommy to ask, “So when you and Bill broke up, what did you miss the most?”

“His big dick,” Bilson replied, laughing hysterically.

“And you can keep that,” she added, speaking to her audio editor.

Hader and Bilson’s relationship began around February 2020, shortly before the pandemic.

Rumors of a split started to circulate by July 2020.

Bilson has previously alluded to this being one of her most difficult breakups.

She explained the heartbreak during a previous episode of her podcast featuring actress Mandy Moore.

“I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it,” Bilson said. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠, harder than childbirth.”

Listen above via Broad Ideas.

