Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy expressed pride in not being vaccinated — as she talked about why she decided not to attend Saturday’s White House Correspondents Dinner.

Campos-Duffy hosted Fox & Friends with Will Cain and Pete Hegseth on Sunday, and they were joined by weekday host Steve Doocy — who attended the dinner along with his son, Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy. As the elder Doocy reflected on the festivities and spoke about the event’s Covid protocols, Campos-Duffy said she was invited to go, but decided against it, and proceeded to explain why.

“They tried to make a big deal. The event said you had to be vaccinated in order to attend,” she said. “I know, because I was invited and I didn’t go for many reasons, but that as was one of them.”

From there, Campos-Duffy offered a retort to President Joe Biden, who knocked Fox News over those at the network who have been smearing vaccines even as their colleagues got inoculated and boosted.

“They tried to call out Fox News and say ‘Look! Fox News is all vaccinated!’ No, that’s not true,” Campos-Duffy said. She pointed to Hegseth as she continued to say “He’s not vaccinated. I’m not vaccinated. We allow people choice. And so, that’s the part that I thought was so ironic.”

Mediaite spoke with a Fox News spokesperson who noted that both Hegseth and Campos-Duffy are in compliance with New York City vaccine requirements, which state that exceptions can be granted to those who “requested reasonable accommodations for medical or religious reasons.”

Doocy went on to add he thought the event was “funny,” even with the digs at his son.

Watch above, via Fox News.

