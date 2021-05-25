Rachel Maddow Baffled by Biden DOJ Fighting Release of Full Trump Obstruction Memo: ‘Honestly Not Sure’ Why

Rachel Maddow admitted Tuesday night she was puzzled why the Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland is fighting the release of a memo pertaining to former President Donald Trump.

A judge ordered the release of a legal memo from the Trump-era DOJ that was used to justify then-President not being charged with obstruction of justice. The DOJ released some of the memo but is fighting the release of the whole thing.

Maddow said it would be understandable why Bill Barr’s DOJ would fight the release of the memo, but asked, “Why is the Justice Department under President Biden doing the same thing, though? Right? I’m honestly not sure.”

“I don’t know. You don’t know either. Anybody telling you they know for sure either doesn’t know for they work for Merrick Garland,” she added.

Maddow was a bit perplexed that the reasoning from the Garland DOJ is “abject and humiliating.”

I could see the Justice Department under Bill Barr — the Trump-era Justice Department — making these kinds of representations about themselves and their own bad behavior here. But why is the Garland Justice Department trying to make this go away, trying to clean this up? “We didn’t really mean it. Does it seem like we lied? We didn’t mean to lie. We recognize it kind of looks like a lie, but look at us, we’d never lie.”

