Rachel Maddow Makes Impassioned Personal Appeal to People Hesitant About Vaccines: ‘I Felt the Fear and I Did It Anyway’

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow made an impassioned appeal Friday night directly addressing people who are hesitant, for any number of reasons, to get the covid-19 vaccine.

She started her show by sharing that she finally got vaccinated, with the Johnson & Johnson dose, and admitted to viewers she’s scared of needles.

Maddow continued:

“I feel like there is a sort of discourse in the American media — in the normal media, not the conservative media, which really is still mired in all sorts of disinformation and nonsense about covid, including about covid vaccines — but in the rest of the media, in left and center and everything but hard-right crazy media, I feel like there has been a lot of sort of patronizing, snobby discussion about people who don’t really want to get the vaccine.”

She told viewers that she personally knows people who are wary about getting the vaccine at the moment.

Maddow said that hesitancy doesn’t automatically mean “you’ve been treated into some conspiratorial, anti-vaccine movement, although there is one in this country.”

She talked personally about having a bad allergic reaction to a shot she got a few years ago, and told viewers, “I felt the fear and I did it anyway.”

Maddow went on to make a very impassioned case for people hesitant or “dragging your feet” about getting the vaccine: “It’s not for you.”

It’s understandable, she said, that many people may feel their own personal covid risk is low, but getting the vaccine is not just about protecting yourself, but about protecting everyone around you.

“Feel the fear and do it anyway.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

