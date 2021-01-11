Rachel Maddow said Monday night she still thinks President Donald Trump could resign early, while acknowledging some of her viewers probably rolled their eyes as she said it.

Maddow reviewed the push for impeachment and the concerns flagged by the FBI of armed protests across the country before getting around to what the current president’s next moves are, with the prospect of being the first twice-impeached president in history likely days away.

But she added, “There remains the possibility that the president might head all of this off by resigning of his own accord.”

Maddow immediately added, “And I can hear you, I can see you giving me the hand on this. ‘Oh, please, Maddow, as if. This guy feels no shame. He would never resign. Something for the good of the country, he’s incapable.’ I know. I hear you.”

“The reason I continue to believe it’s a live prospect that the president will resign,” she argued, “is not because it’s good for the country and the president would do something good for the country, I believe it’s a live issue because I think the president may conclude that it would be the best thing for him.”

She again brought up how the article of impeachment is for incitement to insurrection and the potential legal consequences as a result.

Maddow argued that the best thing Trump could hope for would be a pardon to avoid “a potential ten-year prison sentence because of his role in inciting the capitol violence,” and so “if he were to resign from office now, in exchange for Mike Pence pardoning him, well, that would work.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

