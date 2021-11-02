Rachel Maddow Says Youngkin Got ‘Free Help’ from Fox News: ‘They’re Building a Campaign Platform for Conservative Candidates’

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow claimed on Tuesday night that Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin got “free help” from Fox News, which Maddow claimed has been “building a campaign platform for conservative candidates” to run nationwide.

MSNBC host Joy Reid said that if Youngkin “succeeds and he wins, that is going to be the campaign model for every single Republican that’s running in 2022.”

Maddow said that “even if Youngkin comes close and doesn’t win, it still will be.”

“To have the Fox News Channel, our friends at the Fox News channel building, their programming, particularly the prime-time programming, around this for months, they’re building a campaign platform for conservative candidates to run on it everywhere even though it’s not actually taught anywhere. Even though it’s not a real thing,” added Maddow, referring to critical race theory, a subject that has been in the spotlight during the current Virginia election cycle.

Contrary to Maddow’s claim, critical race theory is a real thing. Youngkin’s Democratic opponent, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, has also claimed that critical race theory is not taught in the state, though opponents of critical race theory have stated that it is.

“There’s nothing you could pay for in any campaign that would equal the kind of free help you get from that sort of conservative media just firehose on the issue,” said Maddow.

As of press time, the Virginia gubernatorial race is too early to call.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

