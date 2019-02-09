Rachel Maddow Skewers Matt Whitaker for Chugging Water at Hearing: ‘A Lullaby for Your Kidney Health’

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow mocked acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker for his excessive water consumption during his testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

After noting the Friday hearing lasted six hours, she played a supercut made by her producers of Whitaker drinking water again and again — and again.

“I don’t know if Matthew Whitaker was especially thirsty just today or maybe he’s just conscientious of hydration,” Maddow quipped, poking fun of Whitaker frequently taking a chug of water.

“It’s like a lullaby for your kidney health,” she joked, stressing the shots of Whitaker drinking bottled water just go on and on.

Maddow also pointed out at one point, the bottles switched brands “because he drank all there was of one kind of water so they had to like melt a new glacier for him and that meant new label.”

“It’s refreshing,” she laughed, before moving on to the more serious news that Whitaker had most of his questions for the hearing ahead of time.

Watch above, via MSNBC

