Rachel Maddow: Trump Owes Kristen Welker an Apology

Kristen Welker, the moderator of the final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, is owed an apology — according to Rachel Maddow.

Trump and his supporters spent much of the week attacking Welker, whose day job is White House correspondent for NBC News. In a fit of quite transparent ref-working, Trump described Welker in the days before the debate as “crooked,” “terrible,” a “radical left Democrat,” “totally partisan,” “totally biased,” “unfair” and a “disaster.”

“Somebody owes our colleague Kristin Welker an apology,” Brian Williams remarked at the conclusion of the debate, a smooth affair with tough questioning that earned Welker plaudits from journalists.

“She’s owed an apology by the president, who attacked her over and over and over again heading into this event tonight,” Maddow agreed. “Trying to work the refs, trying to intimidate her. Clearly Kristin Welker was not intimidated. She is owed an apology. But I think she is owed congratulations by the country. I think if there was a clear winner from this debate tonight, I would argue it was, in fact, Kristin Welker, who did an incredibly professional, cogent, coherent job.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

