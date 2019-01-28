‘Racism and Misogyny’: Fox News’ Juan Williams Breaks With Co-Hosts on Defending MAGA Hat

The Five tackled the connotations of the MAGA hat on Monday, after actor Daniel Radcliffe criticized Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for owning one of President Donald Trump‘s signature hats.

After the hosts of The Five defended the hat, Juan Williams chimed in: “I must say, I don’t understand that you guys don’t see that this hat is loaded with meaning for people in terms of being associated with Donald Trump’s agenda from the beginning.”

Williams said that the association is “grabbing women, or talking about Mexicans as rapists.”

“The racism, the misogyny — I think a lot of people think: ‘What are you doing with this hat?'” the Fox News host added.

The cast of The Five disagreed with Williams’s take, calling out liberals for making sports political.

