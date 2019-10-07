Ralph Peters Blasts Trump’s ‘Impulsive Idiocy’ on Syria: ‘World-Shaking Reverberations’

Ret. Lt. Col. Ralph Peters appeared on CNN tonight and went off on President Donald Trump over Syria, telling Anderson Cooper the president “lies like a little boy caught stealing from his mom’s purse.”

Cooper was bewildered by the president’s “great and unmatched wisdom tweet,” remarking, “I don’t know of anybody who does have great and unmatched wisdom ever saying they have great and unmatched wisdom.”

“I feel like we’re on Saturday Night Live,” Peters said.

He credited Republicans for “amazingly” finding some spine on this before saying, “My concern is that Erdogan, who has just been itching to kill the Kurds, to just slaughter them, may move pretty quickly.”

“With his impulsive idiocy last night, Trump has endangered not just the Kurds, but the progress made against ISIS and in fact the entire region. It’s amazing that so small a gesture to Trump could have world-shaking reverberations,” he said.



