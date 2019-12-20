Ret. Lt. Col. Ralph Peters ripped President Donald Trump on CNN tonight over a new report saying POTUS insisted that Ukraine meddled in 2016 because “Putin told me.”

Peters told CNN’s John Berman that “Putin knows what he’s doing” and knows how to exploit “vulnerabilities,” saying, “Putin undoubtedly has been able to work him just brilliantly. Because if you’re in the intelligence world or the espionage game, the best victim is somebody who wants to be a victim.”

He said Trump’s someone who can’t accept the facts once he’s settled on an idea, adding, “That’s a guy with an eggshell ego and… Putin knew exactly how to play it.”

Berman asked why Trump is “so deferential to Putin.”

“I’m in the minority that still believes there’s probably embarrassing tape, certainly financial issues,” Peters said. “He wants to believe what Putin tells him.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

