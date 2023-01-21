Rand Paul Promises Free Speech Battle with FBI In Reaction to Director ‘Bragging’ About Collaborating to Censor Americans

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) promised legislation in reaction to FBI Director Christopher Wray “bragging” about collaborations between the federal government and the private sector during a talk at the World Economic Forum.

Appearing on The Ingraham Angle with Laura Ingraham, Paul reacted to the clip of Wray by declaring the FBI should be barred from any discussions related to regulating any sort of “protected speech.”

Ingraham played the clip of Wray in Davos. The FBI director touted the improvement in “collaborations” between the federal agency and the private sector.

“The sophistication of the private sector is improving and, particularly important, the level of collaboration between the private sector and the government, especially the FBI has made significant strides,” Wray said.

After the clip, Ingraham asked Paul how “alarming” it was to hear the FBI director “bragging” about such collaborations. Such collaborations have become a more frequent topic for conservatives, especially thanks to suggestions from the Twitter Files showing lines of communications many pundits have deemed out of what should be in the agency’s purview.

Paul promised his legislation would “prevent” the FBI from being involved in any regulation of speech with the private sector.

“There is no limit to what we can do to government. There are limits to what we can do to private businesses as far as free speech but to the government we should and my legislation will absolutely prevent this collaboration,” he said.

Opinions, the senator said, on subjects like the Covid vaccine and masking are “protected speech” the FBI should steer clear of.

“Opinions are protected speech and the FBI should not be allowed to collaborate in any discussions that regulate protected speech,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

