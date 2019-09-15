Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) kept his feud with Liz Cheney (R-WY) going on Sunday by confirming he’s actively supporting Cheney’s Republican opponent if the congresswoman runs for the senate.

In recent days, Cheney and Paul have taken deeply personal shots at each other as they seemed to compete for the chance to influence President Donald Trump’s level of hawkishness with regard to foreign policy. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Paul about this squabble on State of the Union, and the senator argued that it comes down to how the Cheney family continues to push a pro-war agenda of international intervention.

“The Iraq War, President Trump has said, was the biggest geopolitical blunder of the last generation. It destabilized the Middle East and increased the strength of Iran and tipped the balance toward Iran, so really there was nothing good about the Iraq war and Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney and John Bolton still don’t get it. They are still advocating for more regime change in the Middle East.”

Tapper moved on by noting that Paul recently called into a Wyoming TV station amid speculation that Cheney will pursue the state’s open Senate seat. When asked if he’d rather have someone else in that seat, Paul cited a critical op-ed about Cheney he recently amplified, but he did say “yes” in terms of opposing Cheney’s possible Senate run.

“There is a Senate race, I’m supporting Cynthia Lummis who is a conservative congressman. That is the only person I know of in the race at this point.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com