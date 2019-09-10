Senator Rand Paul has been critical of John Bolton for years, and with Bolton leaving the Trump administration, Paul took some parting shots at him on Fox News this afternoon.

He told Neil Cavuto, “I think the threat of war around the world is greatly diminished with Bolton out of the White House. I think he had a naive point of view for the world that we should topple regimes everywhere and institute democratic governments and we would make the world perfect or remake the world in our image and frankly it just doesn’t work that way.”

Bolton’s ouster came after a number of big disagreements between the president and his national security adviser. Paul said the president deserves someone who won’t try to stymie what he wants to get done.

Paul rejected Bolton’s views on regime change and said that President Donald Trump should now look for someone aligned with his views and not someone in the “swmap.”

Cavuto noted concerns about what Trump actually stands for when there’s been so much turnover in the White House in the past two and a half years. Paul praised Trump for believing in a more “realistic” foreign policy.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

