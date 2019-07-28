Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) opened fire on Donald Trump’s “hate agenda” on Sunday as she reacted to the president’s attacks on House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

Tlaib, who serves on the committee and recently faced her own racist invectives from Trump, gave an interview to CNN where she was asked about Trump calling Baltimore a “disgusting rat and rodent infested mess.” Jake Tapper brought this up while noting that “he very easily could have said those same things about Detroit it seems to me.”

“Look, our president has a hate agenda. He doesn’t have a policy agenda and that is what he falls down on,” Tlaib said. “This hate agenda, we’re not gonna get played here – especially in the 13th congressional district – we could see it from far away that he’s incompetent and hasn’t been able to follow through on the promises he made, and people are hurting more and more.”

Tlaib made her point while calling Trump a “crooked CEO” who is engendering corruption by making policy decisions based on what’s most profitable for him and his friends. She also used a good portion of the interview to field questions about her support for the controversial boycott, divest, sanction (BDS) movement against Israel.

Watch above, via CNN.

