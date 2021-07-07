NBC News Executive Vice President Mark Kornblau announced his departure from the network in an internal email that Mediaite has obtained.

After 7 years at NBC News, Kornblau is moving on to become Global Head of Communications for Softbank. In the email, Kornblau thanked his colleagues, and said “I’m grateful to have played a small part in the recent successes of this storied news organization, and in our continued innovation in the face of rapid change.”

Rwad the full email below.

Friends,

After seven fantastic years, I’ll be leaving the NBCU News Group in a few weeks to take on a new challenge.

I’ve genuinely loved working here. I’m one of those people (and I think there are many of us) who pinched myself walking into 30 Rock on my first day – and never lost that feeling of awe along the way. It’s been a huge honor to partner with the most talented collection of journalists ever assembled, a fantastic and unbeatable team of communications professionals, and dynamic leaders across our businesses who also happen to be really good people.

I’m grateful to have played a small part in the recent successes of this storied news organization, and in our continued innovation in the face of rapid change. It’s remarkable how far we’ve come in that regard in just a few years.

I’ll spare you the extended version of the “what you do is so important” monologue – and instead just say that this past year and a half in particular has fortified for me the belief that journalism is a mission, that many of the people who dedicate their lives to it are genuine heroes, and that history will ultimately be unkind to those who seek to undermine the credibility of the free press.

In August, I’ll join SoftBank Group Corp. as Global Head of Communications. SoftBank is the world’s leading technology investment company. It is shaping the future (and the present) by identifying transformative technologies and accelerating the growth of companies that are revolutionizing the way we live and work – for the better. I’m looking forward to supporting that mission and helping them tell their story.

I’ll be around for the next few weeks, both in person and via Teams – and I hope to get the chance to connect with you – most of all to say thank you.

Mark

Mark Kornblau

Executive Vice President

NBCUniversal News Group