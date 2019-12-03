Morning Joe raked William Barr across the coals in light of the news the attorney general is taking issue with the incoming Justice Department report that’s expected to justify the Trump-Russia 2016 investigation.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz reportedly concluded that there was a legitimate basis to initiate the probe, but Washington Post reports that Barr is saying “Horowitz does not have enough information to reach the conclusion the FBI had enough details in hand at the time to justify” it.

Joe Scarborough reacted by saying “this is also an Attorney general who lied, committed perjury,” and he especially slammed Barr for his past efforts to spin Robert Mueller’s report in the most positive way for President Donald Trump.

“If these reports are accurate, here’s an attorney general who actually is attacking an inspector general for not being critical enough of his own agencies,” Scarborough said. “Again, you have Donald Trump, you have Vladimir Putin, and you have William Barr now, pretty maids all in a row, lined up, wanting to disparage U.S. intel agencies at all costs.”

Washington Post columnist and Morning Joe regular Eugene Robinson was also on the segment, and he called Barr’s dispute with Horowitz “really disgraceful, [but] why should we expect anything else from William Barr at this point?”

“He really is functioning like Donald Trump’s personal attorney and not as the Attorney general of the United States. I can’t believe that someone with his experience, with his resume, with his career in Washington would want to end it this way, basically, as a Trumpist hack who is going out of his way and doing all these extraordinary things in what I think will ultimately be a vain attempt to protect the reputation of President Donald Trump. It’s ridiculous. Really, an attorney general saying, you know, you’re not critical enough of my agencies. It’s never happened, and for good reason. It’s just crazy.”

Scarborough took the wheel again after that, slamming Barr for entertaining “crackpot” conspiracy theories and saying it shows “the depths of his bad faith.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

