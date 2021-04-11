Reason’s Robby Soave Rips 60 Minutes’ ‘Really Bad Hit Job’ on DeSantis: ‘Probably Someone Should’ve Gotten Fired’

CNN’s Brian Stelter devoted a segment of Reliable Sources to 60 Minutes for their heavily-decried report on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Stelter and Reason senior editor Robby Soave led the segment by breaking down the criticism against CBS for omitting crucial context in their coverage of DeSantis’ partnership with Publix for the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout. 60 Minutes has defended the segment by saying the story “speaks for itself,” but Stelter wondered, “Isn’t that a mistake in this climate just to say… we’re not going to defend it, we’re not going to explain it, we’re not going to respond respond?”

Soave answered that the show should’ve not only apologized, “probably someone should have gotten fired specifically for the decision not to air the legitimate defense that DeSantis made.” He also argued that 60 Minutes’ defiant response to the piece’s criticism is a prime example of why trust in the media has declined in recent years.

“Trust in the press has just plummeted among Republicans, but also independents, and it’s this kind of thing that feeds into it,” Soave said.

Stelter and Soave went on to concur that the whole controversy will be a political “win” for DeSantis since he can bash the “really bad hit job,” as Soave put it, while advancing the Republican Party’s distaste for the political press.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]