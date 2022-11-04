Regular Fox News guest Jason Whitlock appeared on Friday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he made crude remarks about Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband.

Last early Friday morning, police say Paul Pelosi was attacked by a hammer-wielding intruder who asked, “Where’s Nancy?” Nancy was not home at the time.

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital on Thursday after undergoing surgery for injuries he sustained in the attack.

The suspect in the case is 42-year-old David Depape who reportedly posted rants online against the Covid-19 vaccine, transgender people, and the House select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

He also shared posts about Q-Anon and other conspiracy theories.

Since the incident, Tucker Carlson has cherry-picked authorities’ accounts of the assault to cast doubt that DePape was actually an intruder. The Fox News host has also ignored DePape’s political screeds and portrayed him as a liberal, pointing to the fact he reportedly lived near a Black Lives Matter banner.

Though he hasn’t said it outright, Carlson’s framing strongly suggests Pelosi and DePape were having a lovers’ quarrel that led to violence. This has been the theory of several fringe right-wing media publications.

On Friday, Carlson hosted Whitlock, who said out loud what Carlson has been intimating.

“I’m outraged for Nancy Pelosi,” Whitlock said, before referencing her suspiciously stellar record of stock trades and stating she has breast implants. “This woman has taken the hard-earned money she’s made from insider trading and invested in a pair of cans at 82 years old and comes home to find out that her husband’s playing hide the hammer with a Black Lives Matter guy.”

It is unclear what “hide the hammer” means, though an Urban Dictionary entry of “hide the hamster” makes reference to sex between two men.

“You talk about disrupting the nuclear family,” he continued. “She spent her hard-earned money on a pair of cans and he’s not interested.”

“Of course, we can’t confirm or deny your suggestion,” said Carlson, who was laughing all along. “I saw these liberals on Twitter saying it’s disgusting that you would suggest that there was anything alternative going on. I thought they were the defenders of the alternative. What did that become immoral?”

Whitlock referenced Nancy Pelosi’s “cans” for a third time and reiterated his claim her husband was playing “hide the hammer on a Friday night with some weirdo.”

Carlson thanked his guest and bid him adieu.

After Whitlock’s appearance on a show that regularly notches more than three million viewers, he went on Twitter to some of his thousands of followers to suggest he’d been joking.

