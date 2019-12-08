Bloomberg News has come under serious criticism for how it plans to cover the campaign now that Michael Bloomberg is in the 2020 race (i.e. they continue not to investigate Bloomberg and won’t investigate his Democratic rivals, but will continue investigating the Trump White House). And there’s been reporting that people at Bloomberg News are pretty frustrated.

Bloomberg dismissively responded to those concerns in a recent interview, saying, “You just have to learn to live with some things. They get a paycheck. But with your paycheck comes some restrictions and responsibilities.”

His stunning answer came up on CNN’s Reliable Sources today, and Brian Stelter noted how Bloomberg News reporters won’t be credentialed for Trump rallies.

CNN contributor and New York Magazine senior correspondent Irin Carmon said, “Bloomberg, whose default mode is contempt, is doing an enormous disservice by including the journalists who work for him within that scope of contempt.”

Making Bloomberg.into a ‘partisan organization that only reports on Donald Trump” hurts them, she added, and “because they get a paycheck doesn’t mean they should lose their journalistic freedom.”

Olivia Nuzzi agreed and added it basically makes Bloomberg News “an oppo shop.”

“There are excellent reporters at Bloomberg, there are excellent reporters in the field every day covering all sorts of things. I think this is a tragedy for them. And I think it’s really embarrassing for Mike Bloomberg. If you can’t handle the criticism from your own newsroom, then how are you going to handle any aspect of running for president or God forbid being president?” she asked.

Carmon added that “news organizations routinely cover their owners,” which makes Bloomberg News’ position all the more notable.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]