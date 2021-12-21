‘Remember, This Is Virginia’: CNN Commentator Seems to Think Joe Manchin Represents Another State

CNN analyst and former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) repeatedly suggested on Tuesday that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) represents Virginia in the U.S. Senate.

To be clear, West Virginia separated from Virginia and was admitted to the Union in 1863.

During a discussion on Manchin’s prominence in the negotiations on the Build Back Better bill in the Senate, Love cited the political climate in Virginia as a reason why the West Virginia senator is reluctant to support the bill as is.

Appearing with Love, former Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) said that the United Mine Workers asking Manchin to support the legislation is important because the union plays a role in West Virginia politics.

“It matters an awful lot more than some interest group from across the country that you don’t represent, you weren’t elected to represent, and that doesn’t have any leverage over how you’re gonna vote,” he said. “Your home state, your home community, your constituencies, is something very different.”

Kennedy said “West Virginia” three times in his response, which immediately preceded Love’s analysis.

“But remember, this is Virginia,” declared Love. “Remember what happened with [Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn] Youngkin and the fact he was able to win. And the way that he was able to do that was because he was listening to his constituents. He was listening and laser-focused on what was going on in Virginia. So I think this is a lesson that Virginia is not happy with the bill as it is currently. So Joe Manchin is actually doing, I think, the president a favor and himself a favor by saying, “I am not going to just go along to get along.”

Neither Kennedy nor CNN host Jim Sciutto asked Love to explain why she was referring to a state Manchin does not represent when talking about why the senator is approaching the BBB bill as he is.

Watch above via CNN.

