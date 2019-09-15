House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff called on President Donald Trump to continue negotiations with the Taliban, saying it wasn’t a good idea to cancel talks because of an “ill prepared” summit.

The California Democrat was speaking with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday about talks with the Taliban.

“Should the president continue negotiating with the Taliban?” Brennan asked.

“The president should,” Schiff responded. “I don’t think the negotiations should be called off because of ill planned, ill prepared summit, and it falling apart. At the end of the day there is only going to be one way to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan and that’s through the negotiation.

Schiff then insisted that Trump should be committed to getting some form of concessions from the Taliban before inviting them fully back to the negotiating table.

“We should secure more than Taliban promises in that negotiation in exchange for a drawdown of American troops, we have to insist on at least a partial cease-fire so we can see that the Taliban are both willing but also able to control their own elements,” Schiff said.

Earlier this month, Trump suddenly cancelled and revealed plans for secret peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David over a drafted peace accord. It is unclear where peace negotiations stand.

