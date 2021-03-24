Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) took a swing at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) knowledge of Spanish on Tuesday — cracking that she struggled to understand what was happening at the United States-Mexico border.

The remarks were made after America Reports co-anchors Sandra Smith and John Roberts played a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) questioning why Ocasio-Cortez is not currently at the border.

“Where is AOC? Why aren’t you at the border looking at the things being reported? If you are worried about children under [Donald] Trump being in bad conditions, this is worse. If you’re worried about people having Covid outbreaks, this is the biggest Covid spreader in the entire country,” Graham said. “So where are you?”

Biggs labeled Graham’s remarks as “a fair question” before pointing to Ocasio-Cortez’s outrage at the Trump administration’s handling of the situation at the border.

During an emotional testimony in 2019, Ocasio-Cortez narrowed in on Trump’s practice of separating families at the border, also citing a claim that a woman being held at a border facility was forced to drink from a toilet after the connected sink broke.

“AOC was down there claiming that people were drinking from toilets and it just showed she didn’t quite understand Spanish as well as she might have thought she did,” Biggs said, referencing Ocasio-Cortez’s Puerto Rican roots. “But the reality is, it is a real crisis and you can’t ignore it anymore.”

