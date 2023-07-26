Congressman at UFO Hearing Says ‘Long Past Time’ for Answers On Unknown Tech, ‘Non-Human Intelligence’ and UAPs: ‘The Time Has Come’

Florida Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz on Wednesday said that it is “long past time” for the United States to come clean about UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) to the American people, and the “time has come” for “disclosure.”

The House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday featured some incredible testimony from witnesses like former intelligence officer David Grusch, as well as comments from both Democrats and Republicans on the committee about being stonewalled by the military in their attempts to find answers regarding the allegations the witnesses were before the committee to discuss.

In his opening remarks, Moskowitz quoted New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer when making the point that the issues here, including the possibility of non-human intelligence, are not just the concern of social media UFO accounts, but of the American public and national security.

Like Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, Moskowitz made a point of noting the committee’s bipartisan nature, “because many Americans are deeply interested in this issue and it shouldn’t take the potential of non-human origin to bring us together.”

He emphasized the point again when thanking the witnesses for their appearances at the hearing, saying, “Unlike other hearings many times in Congress, you’re not here to help a political party, but you’re here to share information with the American people.”

“The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena,” said Moskowitz, referencing past comments by Schumer.

He also quoted from a report on 171 instances of UAPs “that appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities,” saying he believes the government knows a lot more than they are saying about those instances and must come clean.

Thank you, Ranking Member Garcia. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I want to thank Tim Burchett and Ana Paulina Luna for their leadership in pushing this hearing forward. I want to thank, obviously, committee staff and their staff working on this on a bipartisan basis, because many Americans are deeply interested in this issue and it shouldn’t take the potential of non-human origin to bring us together. Additionally, want to thank the witnesses for for coming forward to share your perspectives, your thoughts, and the sightings of UAPs. Unlike other hearings many times in Congress, you’re not here to help a political party, but you’re here to share information with the American people. And it’s not something that is just going on in this administration, it’s something that’s spanned many administrations. For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained. And it’s long past time that they got some answers. The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena. Those are not the words of a UFO Twitter account, though. That is a direct quote from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that the American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena. In an interview with Fox News, recent former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe confirmed the US government is aware a lot more sightings of UAPs, and that they have not made that information public. I quote “There are a lot more sightings that have not been made public,” Ratcliffe said to Fox News. For me, this hearing is about transparency. We unfortunately live in a time in which many people distrust government and our institutions. And over-classification of information away from the American public or even Congress contributes to today’s politics. The American people have regular questions. What are UAPs? How come the media doesn’t report more on them? Are they foreign adversaries? Are the U.S. technology? Are they something else? They ask themselves how come when a Russian jet shoots flares at one of our drones, we have perfect pictures and videos to show the American people and the world? But when it comes to UAPs, nothing. Of course, we must always protect our national security to maintain our superiority, like when stealth helicopters were only rumored to exist, but were used in the Osama bin Laden raid in 2011. But we can’t allow that to be used as a shield to keep the American people completely in the dark from basic truths. The American people deserve to hear more about special access programs. Congress has a right to know if there’s any unsanctioned weapons development. Satellite imagery that has not been provided to Congress. Congress created the all domain resolution office in the NDAA of 2022. In its initial analysis, there are 171 uncharacterized UAP reports, and this is the words from the report, “that appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities.” I believe more information is known about 171 instances. It’s time for Congress to reinsert ourselves. I call on our military leaders and intelligence officials to release more information to the American people about UAPs. And to our military leaders: If there’s nothing to conceal, let Congress go to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Dugway Proving Ground, or even Groom Lake in Nevada. We should have disclosure today. We should have disclosure tomorrow. The time has come. Thank you. Ranking Member.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

