Rep. Brian Mast on Biden’s Address After Kabul Attacks: ‘His Words Are as Hollow as His Heart and His Head’

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) reacted with disgust to the deadly attacks in Kabul that left 13 U.S. service members and dozens of civilians dead on Thursday.

Appearing on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Mast, who lost both legs serving in Afghanistan while serving in the U.S. Army, said he’s “shed a good amount of tears” over the attacks.

He took issue with President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces and civilians in Afghanistan.

“I’ve got a lot of rage going through me and truly, against this president.”

U.S. Central Command said the attacks were carried out by ISIS-K, a branch of the Islamic State that operates in central Asia. Intelligence officials had warned that the group posed a danger to ongoing evacuation efforts at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. “The threat is real,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

Blitzer asked Mast for his reaction to Biden’s address to the nation after the attacks in which he told those responsible, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

“It’s hollow,” said Mast. “His words are as hollow as his heart and his head. That’s the truth of it. All of this goes back to missteps from the very beginning. You look at everything that’s gone on here. They’ve been messaging for the last week the exact opposite of what’s going on in the world. He said today he wasn’t going to be intimidated. This happened precisely because he was intimidated.”

Mast continued to rail against Biden, saying, “I could break things over… what I’m seeing on this, and I don’t believe a single word that comes out of that man’s mouth.”

Watch above via CNN.

