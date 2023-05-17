Rep. Byron Donalds Accuses NYT’s Mara Gay of ‘Covering Up For’ Biden: ‘She’s Disgusting’

Rep. Byron Donalds attacked New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay on Newsmax, Tuesday, and accused her of “covering up for” President Joe Biden after Gay said “nobody cares” about Republican “conspiracy theories” alleging Biden corruption.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Monday, Gay responded to Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY) claims that the informant for an investigation into alleged corruption by President Joe Biden’s family had gone missing.

“Whistleblowers just don’t go missing suddenly, so this is absurd,” she said. “This is for a very small, specific audience in the Republican base that can be animated by these conspiracy theories.”

“Nobody cares about these conspiracy theories, except for the small part of the Republican base that is controlling the Republican Party like a ventriloquist at the moment, it seems,” Gay continued, before concluding, “Most Americans are thinking, ‘What are these people talking about?'”

Donalds reacted to Gay’s remarks during a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, where he criticized both Gay and the New York Times as a whole.

“My response is that she’s disgusting, and frankly, I’m wondering why she’s even in journalism,” said Donalds. “I thought journalists were supposed to be reporting the facts, regardless of politics, but they don’t want to do that.”

He continued:

And by the way, this is the same New York Times that went down the whole Russia collusion lie, every article, every week, every Sunday’s paper, and they were flat out wrong. They lied to the American people. This is the same New York Times that listened to the phoney letter that came from Anthony Blinken and Joe Biden about Hunter Biden’s laptop. They tried to say it was Russian disinformation and they were wrong again. And so unfortunately we have members of the press who are covering up for the Democrats and for Joe Biden, and it is disgusting.

“You’re exactly right,” responded Newsmax host Rob Schmitt, who said it was “really, really scary” to see journalists who should be “a check on power” decide to “throw that to the wind immediately.”

“It’s so corrupted. It’s so rotten,” Schmitt said. “And they do it with a straight face, and they don’t care.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

