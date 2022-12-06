Chip Roy Torches Biden for ‘Teaming Up’ with Mayorkas to ‘Endanger’ Americans and Dismissing Idea of Border Visit

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) laid into President Joe Biden on Wednesday for claiming there are more “important” things for him to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden was asked about not visiting the border during an Arizona trip, and the president said it’s because “there are more important things going on.”

“Because there are more important things going on. They’re going to invest billions of dollars in the new enterprise in the state,” the president told Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also shot down questions about a border visit this week and called for bipartisan immigration reform. She referred to visiting the border as a “stunt” concocted by Republicans.

“We’re asking for Republican officials to come and work with us and let’s have a bipartisan agreement on immigration, instead of doing political stunts, instead of doing what they’re doing: going to the border, not actually coming up with any real ideas about that,” she told reporters on Monday. “That’s where I will leave it.”

Fox News caught up with Roy on Tuesday to react to Biden’s comments, and the Texas congressman was not too pleased, calling the border “something pretty critically important to the people of Texas and, frankly, to the immigrants who are getting abused and dying.”

Roy began citing numerous crimes on the border, including drug running, murder, and rape, and accused Biden of “teaming up” with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to “endanger” Americans.

“We all know the truth. [Biden], Mayorkas, they’re all teaming up to danger Americans and poking his head in the sand isn’t going to actually be enough. He’s going to have to do something about it,” the congressman said.

Watch above via Fox News

