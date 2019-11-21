Rep. Eric Swalwell appeared on CNN Thursday morning, just moments being featured in a harshly critical tweet from President Donald Trump in a broader missive blasting Fox News’ Shannon Bream for interviewing such a “loser.” Swalwell took it in stride, however, and even made light of the presidential dig in a manner that brought surprise and delight to Chris Cuomo.

Confused? Well some background: Swalwell appeared on Fox News’ 11 PM show Wednesday evening and was predictably critical of President Trump in light of Gordon Sondland’s bombshell testimony from earlier in the day. This caught Trump’s attention, who tweeted the following:

Why do @ShannonBream & @FoxNews waste airtime on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who recently left the Presidential Primaries having attained a grand number of ZERO in the polls. I don’t even know how that is possible. Fox should stay with the people that got them there, not losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Crazy? Crazy like a fox! Nonetheless, it was notable enough for Cuomo to ask Swalwell to opine, noting “you got to the president this morning, he’s talking about you,” before explaining to viewers Trump’s tweet.

Swalwell was clearly well aware and replied “First off, I have to go on that other network. It’s the only way my parents will see me on TV.” The two then laughed before Swalwell got all Swalwellian in his attacks on Trump, the GOP and whatever else he said. Frankly, I stopped paying attention after the comment that revealed itself to be a perfect Mediaite headline.

Feel free, however, to watch the rest of the segment featured above, courtesy of CNN.

