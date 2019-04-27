Rep. Eric Swalwell to Trump After CA Synagogue Shooting: ‘Spare Us Your Thoughts and Prayers’

Hours after the deadly shooting at a California synagogue, Rep. Eric Swalwell said people are fed up with people saying “thoughts and prayers” — like those offered by President Donald Trump — as an alibi for doing nothing about gun control.

Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the shooting at the Synagogue in Poway, California. God bless you all. Suspect apprehended. Law enforcement did outstanding job. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

“Our hearts as a country are beating for the victim and those who are recovering. And it just — it’s still hard to imagine people who went there to pray and left running for their lives,” Swalwell said on CNN, referring to the shooting the left one dead and three injured. “But if you really start to think about it, it’s not hard to imagine at all. We are in a country where we have unrestricted weaponry and we have growing hate groups where we see a failure of leadership to denounce them”.

He added: “That is a deadly combination.”

Echoing a similar sentiment on Twitter earlier on Saturday, Swalwell also responded directly to Trump, writing tersely in response to Trump’s comments on the attack: “Spare us your thoughts and prayers.”

Spare us your thoughts and prayers. It’s an alibi for inaction. You told the NRA yesterday you’d keep dangerous guns in the hands of dangerous people. We will take it from here with action. https://t.co/YrCMhuIhk0 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 27, 2019

via CNN

