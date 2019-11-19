Jennifer Williams, a senior aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official, both got to respond to President Donald Trump deriding them as “Never Trumpers” at the impeachment hearings on Tuesday.

As the pair testified before the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) asked Williams about her career, and noted that on Sunday Trump slammed her on Twitter after she testified that the president’s Ukraine phone call was “unusual and inappropriate.” When asked if she was “engaged in a presidential attack” as Trump claimed, Williams said she was not. He then asked if she would describe herself as a “Never Trumper.”

“I would not,” she answered, adding the tweet “certainly surprised me. I was not expecting to be called out by name.”

“It looked an awful lot like witness intimidation and tampering, in an effort to try to get you to perhaps shape your testimony today,” Himes replied.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff previously raised the specter of witness intimidation in the impeachment hearings, after Trump attacked former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch she testified.

Himes moved on to Vindman, asking about his Purple Heart, and noting Trump called him a “Never Trumper” as well.

“Would you call yourself a Never Trumper?” Himes asked.

“Representative, I would call myself never partisan.”

