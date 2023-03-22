Rep James Comer Blames Alvin Bragg for Using Trump Probe to Get Publicity — During His Umpteenth TV Hit this Year

Rep. James Comer is skeptical of the motivations behind Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Comer is the chair of the House Oversight Committee and appeared on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle Tuesday evening and was asked by host Laura Ingraham for his analysis on the criminal investigation into the former president upon reports that his arrest may be imminent.

“I floated a theory last night that he wants to run for governor,” Ingraham noted. “Usually, there’s a political motivation when it comes to these types of radical actions against someone like a former president of the United States.”

“Yeah, this is a political stunt,” Comer said dismissively. “This is getting him all types of earned media from the left that will help him win a primary. The old mindset in New York is if you were a Democrat, you won the primary, you were a shoo-in.”

Comer is something of an expert on “earned media” as he is currently leading a congressional investigation into what he deems influence peddling between the Biden family and China, and has appeared on cable news — in particular, Fox News — dozens of times since the beginning of the year.

A simple transcript search of cable news coverage of the past three weeks reveals that his name has been mentioned 443 times on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and Fox Business. So, he knows what he’s talking about when leveraging investigations into publicity.

The investigation into alleged Biden family corruption is reaching its fifth year, even drawing skepticism from Fox News news anchors.

Watch above via Fox News (H/T ACYN)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com