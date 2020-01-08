Rep. Adam Kinzinger appeared on Fox & Friends early Wednesday morning and chide Speaker Nancy Pelosi for needlessly playing politics amid the rising conflict between the United States and Iran. The conversation was focused on an Iranian missile attack against a U.S. military base in Iraq that was in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Major General Qasam Soleimani.

Kinzinger was asked to comment on a Tuesday evening that the House Speaker sent in which she said she was closely monitoring the situation and noted the need to “ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence.” Pelosi tweeted:

Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

Kinzinger replied to Pelosi last night via Twitter, which he largely reiterated to the hosts of Fox & Friends. Kinzinger tweeted:

Back in the day we used to focus on our enemies who escalated till we finally responded. But now @SpeakerPelosi sympathizes with Iranian talking points about “needless provocations.” I’d say 50,000 dead Syrian children and 600 dead Americans is provocative. https://t.co/HMQqlPH4th — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 8, 2020

Kinzinger said to his hosts “this was wrong. You know, at the time when Americans are having missiles reigning down on them, we should actually rally around the flag. There is plenty of time for Politics.” He then added, “for the speaker to basically, in essence, accuse the president for these missiles coming down on the American soldiers is something I think they are going to regret.”

But immediately following that sentiment, co-host Ainsley Earhardt introduced a clip of Senator Ted Cruz accusing former President Barrack Obama. Cruz said, ” In a very real sense, the missiles that we saw fired on servicemen and women tonight were paid for buyer the billions that the Obama Administration flooded the Ayatollah with,” referring to the Iran Nuclear Missile Deal in which the United States returned billions of Iranian money seized when the Shah fell in 1979.

Or, as Politifact explains it:

The agreement was promoted by Obama. But it included China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union — not just the United States and Iran. The deal resulted in Iran getting access to some of its own funds — assets that had been frozen — it wasn’t cash given to Iran by the United States. And $150 billion is a high-end estimate and the one with the least evidence to support it. The high-end estimate from the U.S. Treasury Department in 2015 was $56 billion, and outside analysts believed the number could be lower. Per the deal, the United States and other countries lifted the sanctions and the funds were unfrozen after nuclear inspectors verified in January 2016 that Iran was doing enough to curb its nuclear program.

Facts appeared to not bother Kinzinger however, nor his previous comment that we should not be playing politics during this time. He agreed “100%” with Cruz’s specious claim that Obama is to blame for the Iranian missiles, before curiously laying the blame of unrest in Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon all at the feet of the Obama administration. In short, Kinzinger believes it’s not cool for Pelosi to play politics, but he’s okay doing it himself.

Watch above via Fox News.

