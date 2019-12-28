Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett appeared on CNN last night to discuss President Donald Trump’s impeachment, telling Chris Cuomo Congress wouldn’t engage in “horse trading” for witness testimony.

“This was a pattern of conduct perhaps as your earlier shows have demonstrated, perhaps over two presidencies in the Ukraine,” Doggett said on Cuomo Primetime Friday. “So we have plenty of evidence of this pattern of conduct and of his intent and his desire to “Do me a favor, though.” There’s no need and no justification for calling Joe Biden or any of the other witnesses that have been discussed, but they’re all subject to subpoena. So that would be up to the Senate. Better to have more witnesses than to have no witnesses.”

“Quickly, congressman, take off the judge hat and put back on the politician hat for a second. Just as a straight Texas card player: would you give a Biden to get a Mulvaney?” Cuomo asked.

“I would not begin to engage in that kind of horse trading” the Texas congressman responded. “I think that the senators will have an opportunity to consider the witness list. It strikes me as a very poor trade in that regard to get the president’s chief of staff to come out and tell what actually happened instead of to hide and in this case to hide behind the call for Joe Biden.”

