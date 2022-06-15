Rep. Lofgren Squirms Under Questioning from MSNBC’s Hayes About Jan. 6 Hearing Postponement

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) appeared to suggest a delay in a hearing from the January 6 congressional committee could have more behind it than just logistical issues.

Appearing on MSNBC’s All in with Chris Hayes on Tuesday, Lofgren went through a brief grilling at the beginning of her interview with Chris Hayes about the recently announced schedule change, which will bump a hearing on the Capitol riot and Donald Trump’s alleged role in it over to next week.

Lofgren said there were “logistical problems” and witnesses for Thursday’s scheduled hearing were “immovable.” She said it’s “not much of a story,” but also later alluded to “logistical problems” only being partly behind the delay.

“There’s no reason, and not to stay on this longer than necessary, but there is no reason that I should think, ‘oh, that there’s something going on, they learned a new thing, a witness backed out, etc.?” Hayes asked.

“You know, we are constantly learning new things. But this is primarily logistical,” Lofgren said.

“Primarily…” A visibly-skeptical Hayes replied.

“I’ll just leave it at that,” Lofgren said.

The “logistical problems” include compiling video footage, Lofgren previously told MSNBC about the delay, though even in that statement she referred to the technical difficulties as “mainly” the reason for the delay.

The two then moved along into their interview on the upcoming hearing and the shocking testimonies from the first hearings.

Hayes had nothing but praise for the hearings thus far, his only criticism reserved for Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump, and other officials who have dismissed the former president’s 2020 presidential election fraud claims in their testimonies. The public turn on Trump was not enough for Hayes, who blasted Barr and others for not expressing their thoughts publicly sooner.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com