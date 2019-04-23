Rep. Matt Gaetz Accuses FBI of Taking Bribes From Media: Leaked Info For ‘Concert Passes and Athletic Tickets’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is accusing FBI employees of accepting bribes from the media in exchange for leaked information.

Appearing on Watters’ World Saturday night (as flagged by the Washington Examiner), the Florida Congressman claimed that the inspector general is looking into the media offering tickets to various events in exchange for some inside dirt.

“One of the other nuggets that the inspector general is working on is the corruption that existed between the media and members of the FBI,” Gaetz said. “Where members of the mainstream media were giving concert passes, and athletic tickets, and other incentives to people in the FBI to leak to them. So we’ll be seeing that even before we see the inspector general’s report on how this fraudulent investigation began.”

After host Jesse Watters jokingly claimed that he was never bribed with athletic tickets, Gaetz clarified, “The media was doing the bribing.”

In 2018, the inspector general concluded that dozens of agents violated FBI policy by mingling with the press at social functions.

“[W]e identified instances where FBI employees received tickets to sporting events from journalists, went on golfing outings with media representatives, were treated to drinks and meals after work by reporters, and were the guests of journalists at nonpublic social events,” the IG concluded.

Now, Gaetz is claiming that the inspector general will provide details.

Watch above, via Fox News.

