Rep. Peter King: If Anything President Trump ‘Is In Nancy Pelosi’s Head’

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) argued that President Donald Trump has gotten into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi head by storming out of a legislative meeting in response to Pelosi accusing him of being “engaged in a cover-up” in regards to the Russia probe.

“I would say they’ve had a short term breakup here,” King said of the top Democrat and Trump during an appearance on Fox News this morning. “I understand Nancy Pelosi has to satisfy her base. She has to say some anti-Trump comments about impeachment but she went too far the other day. You can’t in effect be calling the president of the United States a criminal an hour before you go in to have bipartisan negotiations and talks.”

“The speaker was wrong in doing that. I understand why the president did what he did. but I would really call on the two of them to try to find a way, have a truce, the issue of infrastructure is so vital,” he added, before accusing Pelosi of going “too far” and advising her to control her “left-wing base… without directly insulting and not calling the president of the United States a criminal.”

In response to Trump saying Pelosi is “a mess” who “has lost it” due to her out-of-control party, the speaker released a statement mocking the president for being an “extremely stable genius” and insisted she will still work with him.

“If you watch the commentary on the other networks throughout the day and evening they believe Nancy Pelosi is inside of the president’s head. What do you think?” Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked King. \

“I would say if anything the president is inside Nancy’s head,” the Republican opined. “She was the one making the more personal attacks — of course the president responds. They’re both tough fighters, they both know what they’re doing, but I think it’s time to calm it down a bit.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

