Rep. Pramila Jayapal Blames Trump for Racist Death Threats From Alleged Armed Stalker: He ‘Unleashed and Mobilized’ Violence

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said she holds former President Donald Trump accountable for the threats she recently received from an armed man who was arrested outside her home.

Jayapal joined Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC’s The Sunday Show to talk about the man accused of stalking her and threatening to kill her while demanding that she “go back to India.” Speaking about the man’s arrest, Jayapal called it “a scary time” for her and her family, and she said “it is not a coincidence that he targeted a prominent woman of color who has been on the front lines of fighting for a just and equitable society, and has been fighting against white supremacy and racism.”

As Jayapal noted the “incredible anger and hatred” the suspect expressed before the arrest, she assessed “this man wanted to intimidate me, he wanted to threaten me, he wanted to harm me.” She proceeded to attribute the incident to Trump, arguing that the former president fomented racism and violence that white supremacists continue to act upon.

What has happened is that the person that occupied the White House, the highest office in the land, actually used and unleashed and mobilized all of that violence and white supremacy using the tools of the federal government, using bans on Muslims, bans on trans folks, calling out people to be racist, working with the most racist, white supremacist, violent extremist groups, including the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, and then of course using lies and misinformation, disinformation, to try to steal an election and stage a coup.

Jayapal concluded her thought by saying racist threats of violence toward people of color “is really a consequence of all of that.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

