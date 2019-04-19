Rep. Steve Cohen Bucks Party Leadership on Impeaching Trump: ‘Impeachable Offenses Have Been Committed’

The more Democrats speak out on the question of impeachment, the more it seems like House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) is the outlier.

Appearing on MSNBC Friday, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) became the latest member of his caucus to stand against a party leader in Hoyer, who said Thursday that pursuing impeachment against President Donald Trump was “not worthwhile.”

Clad in a maroon baseball cap reading “Not Trump 2020,” Cohen said that “Steny and Nancy [Pelosi] don’t want us to go there” on impeachment.

But he disagrees.

“I believe impeachable offenses have been committed,” Cohen said. “And I believe it’s worthwhile to put in the history’s files what this man has done, and impeach him. But I don’t think it’s going to happen politically. I think a middle ground would be a censure. We have censured Presidents before in the House of Representatives. That could pass. It would at least put a historical note to the fact that this man’s conduct in regard to his obstruction of justice is something that should be noted with an official resolution. So, I think we can do that.

“But I know the base wants impeachment. They want impeachment badly.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

