‘I’m a Little Tougher Than That’: Jen Psaki Responds to Ted Cruz’s ‘Peppermint Patty’ Trolljob

During a late press conference, Jen Psaki was asked about the most pressing issue of the day: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) trolling her at CPAC.

To be fair to the unidentified reporter, she had indeed asked a question about how the U.S. plans to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which Russia has invaded.

Around the time Psaki stepped to the lectern in the White House briefing room on Thursday evening, Cruz took the stage at CPAC in Orlando. After referencing Psaki, Cruz actually called out the audience out for not booing the mere mention of her.

The audience obliged.

“Boooo!”

Ted Cruz calls White House press secretary Jen Psaki "Peppermint Patty" from the CPAC stage. "Oh, come on! Jen Psaki doesn't get the Justin Trudeau treatment?" [crowd obediently boos] "All right! Peppermint Patty deserves some love!" pic.twitter.com/0xW286CSv6 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 24, 2022

“You know, Peppermint Patty deserves some love,” Cruz said, comparing Psaki to the character from Peanuts. Jen Psaki from the White House podium said billionaires in Silicon Valley, please silence that pesky [Joe] Rogan guy. There’s a pattern of government asking Big Tech to silence dissent.”

Cruz was making a reference to an answer Psaki gave about Rogan and Covid misinformation on internet platforms earlier this month.

So our hope is that all major tech platforms — and all major news sources, for that matter — be responsible and be vigilant to ensure the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as COVID-19,” she said.

Shortly afterward, the reporter asked Psaki about Cruz’s comments.

“This has been happening while you’ve at the podium,” the reporter began. “I’m not trying to ambush you, but wanted to give you a chance to respond. Senator Ted Cruz was speaking at CPAC, and you came up. He called you ‘Peppermint Patty’ and has encouraged people to boo you.'”

“Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty, so I’m not gonna take it too offensively,” Psaki replied. “Senator Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I’m a little tougher than that, but there you go.”

