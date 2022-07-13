Reporter Behind Uvalde Video Leak Defends Release Amid Criticism From Parents: Authorities ‘Consistently’ Failed Them

Austin American Statesman investigative journalist Tony Plohetski appeared on CNN on Wednesday to defend his outlet’s decision to release surveillance footage from the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, amid criticisms from some parents.

The video has also caused outrage as it shows police waiting over an hour to breach a classroom where a gunman is shooting students. Police have already been under heavy scrutiny for their ever-changing story about the response to the shooting and their delayed reaction.

One victim’s mother, Kimberly Rubio, said at a press conference that releasing the entire video was “unnecessary” and forced some parents to relive some of their trauma.

Responding to video of Rubio, Plohetski told CNN’s Kate Bolduan that the outlets stands by its reporting and attempted to contact all the family members before releasing the video. The journalist said calls for “transparency” and the failings of authorities from “day one” created a “journalistic responsibility” to release the footage as quickly as possible.

“Once we have the video in our position, frankly we felt a journalistic responsibility and a responsibility to the public to bring the information to the public as quickly, but carefully, as we could,” he said.

Plohetski also claimed that some parents and Uvalde residents are grateful the video was released to the public.

I think it is extraordinarily challenging. I think that obviously the grief that is in Uvalde was at the forefront of our mind and in our hearts as we went about the reporting process to release this information. I also want to say, in the past few hours, overnight, there are similarly people in that community who have been touched by what happened there who have wanted this information. Now they feel as though they have it, that this will actually help them metabolize the horror of that day and to better comprehend the horror of that day.

Police had planned on showing surveillance footage to parents in the coming days before this release. Asked by Bolduan why the outlet did not wait to release the video, Plohetski again blasted Uvalde authorities, saying they have lost the trust of the public.

“The problem with that is that authorities consistently from day one, have failed the people of Uvalde,” he said. “In our minds as we were going through our very deliberate editorial process, why should they have to wait one more day for the government to release this information to them? What is so special about Sunday?”

Watch above via CNN.

