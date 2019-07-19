President Donald Trump was confronted about his attacks on “the Squad” and his response to “send her back” during a pool spray with reporters this afternoon.

He stood by his remarks blasting the four congresswomen, saying “a lot of people say they hate our country” and telling reporters he doesn’t care if it’s good or bad politically for him.

One reporter pressed Trump on how the congresswomen have First Amendment rights to say what they think. Trump retorted “that doesn’t mean I’m happy about them” and said they have First Amendment rights too.

Another reporter questioned the president about his past criticism of the U.S. while he was on the campaign trail last election, asking why it’s okay for him to criticize the U.S. but not them.

Trump talked about his love of the United States and continued to rip the four congresswomen for the things they’ve said about America and Israel.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com