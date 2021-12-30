Republican Arkansas Gov. Thanks Joe Biden for ‘Depoliticizing’ Pandemic

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Wednesday he is thankful to President Joe Biden for “depoliticizing” the Covid-19 pandemic during an interview with CNN.

Hutchinson joined The Lead with Jake Tapper to discuss his state’s preparation for a surge in cases as the Omicron variant is expected to continue its spread in the months to come.

Tapper pointed out that on Monday that Hutchinson had thanked Biden for depoliticizing Covid-19 and for the government’s response during a call between the White House and the country’s governors. Biden had previously made rare complimentary comments about former President Donald Trump during last week’s speech to the nation about the pandemic.

“Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America was one of the first countries to get the vaccine,” Biden said during his remarks. “Thanks to my administration and the hard work of Americans, we led a roll out, made America among the world leaders in getting shots in arms.”

On his conference call with Biden, Hutchinson said Monday, “Thank you for your comments designed to depoliticize our Covid response. I think that was helpful.”

Tapper asked the governor if he was surprised that his comment to Biden generated headlines, and if he took any flak from his fellow Republicans for making it.

“Well, other than being called a softy, I was surprised that it got any coverage, because to me, that is the civil approach to politics, and as I introduce him, I’m always thinking of, ‘Well, what do we have in common? What are we in agreement on?’” Hutchinson said. “And I did appreciate in his speech to the nation he complimented President Trump on [Operation Warp Speed].”

“He complimented him on that and they both got the booster shot. So, that common ground is important whenever we fight a common enemy. And so, I’m grateful for him depoliticizing that, and It does make a difference,” the governor added. “I think the temperature has gone down. And part of it is Omicron and the seriousness of that.”

Hutchinson then said, “But part of it is the fact that I think there’s a growing recognition that vaccinations are critical and our young people are at risk and this is the best way out of this pandemic.”

Watch above, via CNN.

