GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup lambasted the House vote to move ahead with the impeachment inquiry, telling Fox News that the resolution “codifies a dictatorial situation.”

Wenstrup spoke with Outnumbered Overtime host Harris Faulkner Thursday, shortly after the house vote on rules and procedure for the inquiry passed the House.

“The situation hasn’t changed on the ground after this resolution,” Wenstrup said. “Really what it did today was codify a dictatorial situation.”

“They want to say, well Devin Nunes has to ask for subpoena now. But it’s still up to Adam Schiff whether they want to bring them in or not and allow the subpoena. So I’m still very concerned with this process – that by and large we will get people that only Adam Schiff wants to hear from, and not get the whole truth out to the American people,” he continued.

Faulkner then asked what the defense of President Donald Trump in the coming inquiry is, if as Wenstrup says, they can’t call witnesses.

“We have the transcript of the conversation,” Wenstrup said “So it’s not like the president has withheld this and we are trying to inch our way toward getting it. He has put that out.”

“Secondly, I think it’s important to note that Ukraine got the aid and they got the aid in a timely fashion,” he argued, going on to say there are, “delays” in aid being administered because of vetting.

