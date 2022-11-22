Republican Congressman Tells CNN Americans Don’t Want Trump’s ‘Bombast’ in 2024: ‘I’m Sick Of It Myself’

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) is hoping for a better 2024 presidential nominee from the Republican Party than Donald Trump and he claims most other conservatives are too.

Appearing on CNN with Jim Sciutto, Bacon noted there are issues that can be tackled in a bipartisan manner with the slim Republican majority in the House, including immigration reform. The Republican previously stated after the midterm results that centrist Republicans must “flex” their muscles in the wake of significant losses for the Republican Party, notably some candidates carrying Trump’s endorsement.

Trump announcing his candidacy for 2024 in the wake of the slightly disappointing midterms has set the stage for a major internal battle for the heart of the party. Bacon is one of a number of Republicans standing by their ground and criticizing Trump’s candidacy.

“I don’t think the American people want this bombast behavior with all of the name-calling. The fact is I’m sick of it myself too. So I’m with the middle on that,” the congressman told Sciutto on Tuesday.

Bacon name-checked Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) as potential 2024 candidates who have more “self control” than Trump. Bacon went further by declaring that if Trump did win the presidency, Republicans would be staging themselves for more disappointing midterm results in 2026. Trump’s candidacy, he added, would be “too divisive” and “not good for the country.”

“We need to have someone who knows how to bring victory to the party and for our country,” the Republican said.

At one point Sciutto asked Bacon if he would support Trump if he won out in the primaries and earned the party’s nomination, but the congressman would not take that leap.

“I’m not inclined to say that yet,” he said. “I think we should go through the primaries and see how people conduct themselves.”

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com