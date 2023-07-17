Republican Governor Says Trump ‘Can Lose Georgia If He’s Not Doing What I Said’ On Election Fraud Claims

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) said former President Donald Trump will only damage his chances of winning the 2024 presidential election if he keeps talking about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump currently leads the GOP field of presidential primary candidates by healthy margins and appears to be the likely nominee.

Speaking with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source Monday night, the governor said Georgia is a must-win for any Republican candidate in the general election.

“There is no path for us to win the White House if we can’t win Georgia,” Kemp declared. “And so that’s what I’ve stayed focused on and really, I’ve had a message to every candidate out there. Listen, we have to tell the American people what we are for. We gotta be forward-thinking and tell them what we’re going to do. We can’t be looking in the rear-view mirror.”

“You say the road to the White House must include Georgia,” Collins said. “Can Donald Trump win Georgia? He’s the frontrunner right now.”

Kemp responded in the affirmative, but also offered Trump a warning:

Well, I think he can because Joe Biden’s been such a bad president. His approval ratings are just terrible in the state of Georgia right now. So, I think he can. I also think he can lose Georgia if he’s not doing what I said – telling people what he’s for, staying focused on the race, quit looking back at the 2020 election. I mean, for goodness sakes, that was two-and-a-half, three years ago now.

“The Republican frontrunner is still saying that, he still talks about it all the time,” Collins noted.

“I think if he continues to do that, he’s going to lose Georgia in November,” Kemp replied. “People are not worried about the past, regardless of how you feel about the election.”

Collins then asked Kemp if he will support the Republican nominee, regardless of who it is.

“You said you’ll do what you can to get the Republican nominee elected,” she said. “Even if it’s Trump?”

“I’m going to certainly be supporting a Republican nominee to beat Joe Biden,”

“But, I mean, Trump pressured you to overturn the election,” Collins noted. “He wanted you to call a special session. He said he was ashamed that he had endorsed you because… he said you couldn’t do what he wanted you to do there. I mean, he called you ‘hapless.’ Even despite all of that, you would work to get him elected if he’s the nominee?”

Kemp told Collins acknowledged that he followed the law by resisting Trump’s pressure on him to try to overturn the election in the state, but nonetheless said he would be better than President Joe Biden.

“But despite all of those things, I believe anybody running for president right now as a Republican – that would be better than what we’re seeing with the Biden-Harris administration,” he said.

