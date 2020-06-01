Republican Massachusetts Governor Blasts Trump After Bitter Conference Call: We Needed ‘Leadership,’ But Got ‘Combativeness’

Governor Charlie Baker (R- MA) directly called out President Donald Trump during a press conference Monday following violence and riots in Boston.

Baker talked about finding “ways to enhance transparency and accountability” in law enforcement in the wake of the nationwide outrage over the killing of George Floyd.

He then made a point of bringing up the president’s widely-reported comments to governors

“I heard what the president said today about dominating and fighting. I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not. At so many times during these past several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it was simply nowhere to be found. Instead we got bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest. That’s not what we need in Boston. It’s not what we need right now in Massachuesetts. And it’s definitely not what we need across this great country of ours either.”

You can watch above, via WFXT.

