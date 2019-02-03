Republican Sen. Richard Shelby: ‘Troubling’ That Trump Trashed His Intelligence Chiefs

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) told CNN he finds it “troubling” that President Donald Trump trashed his own intelligence chiefs for contradicting him on foreign policy.

Trump railed against his intelligence officials, calling them “extremely passive and naive,” after they testified before Congress and contradicted his claims about North Korea, Iran and ISIS.

“Does this politicizing of intelligence bother you?” State of the Union anchor Jake Tapper asked Shelby.

“It’s troubling to all of us,” Shelby replied, “but I think there’s got to be real good communication between the president, the director of the CIA and the director of National Intelligence. These are professional people. The president is briefed everyday on it. He’s not an intelligence officer, none of us are.”

“The people on the front lines,” the senator added, “we should respect them. Most of the time, they’re pretty much on point.”

Watch above, via CNN.

