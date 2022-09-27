Republican Senator Asks for Donations on Fox News While He’s 35 Points Ahead in the Polls

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is up for reelection this year in deep-red Louisiana, where, understandably, polling has been sparse. But that didn’t prevent Kennedy, who has cultivated a reputation as a down-home straight shooter with hints of Matlock, from asking the Fox News faithful for some campaign donations.

A poll from March showed Kennedy leading Democrat Gary Chambers by 39 points. Another poll conducted in September shows Kennedy ahead by 35 points.

The folksy senator appeared on Tuesday’s installment of Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News, where he railed against Democratic politicians and prosecutors for being soft on criminals.

“We’ve got political leaders in this country who think that cops are a bigger problem than criminals,” Kennedy said. “They think cops are guilty until proven innocent. What you allow is what will continue.”

As Jesse Watters began to wrap up the interview, Kennedy interjected.

“Can I say one more thing, Jesse?” he asked before being obliged. “Real quickly, if you like what you’ve heard tonight, would you go it my website, JohnKennedy.com, and try to help me out? If you don’t like what you’ve heard me say tonight, I hope you’ll keep it to yourself.”

Watters laughed and said, “That’s good advice.”

While numerous Republican politicians up for reelection have solicited campaign donations on Fox News in recent weeks, most of them are involved in tight races, such as Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, and Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com