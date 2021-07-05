Republican Strategist Gives Dire Take On Her ‘Neofascism’ Party: ‘It Needs To Burn Down’

During a segment about Donald Trump’s hammerlock on the Republican Party, GOP strategist Susan Del Percio offered a harsh remedy for what ails her party.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid asked Del Percio about Allen West, the former state GOP chairman who recently announced he will primary Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022. Reid described West as “cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs” and asked Del Percio if he’s a viable candidate.

Del Percio said that West believes in QAnon and that Trump will be installed as president. “Really, I’ve been looking for a new word for ‘Trumpism’ because I hate it, because I think it goes deeper than just Donald Trump within the Republican Party,” she said. “And I keep coming back to the same name. It’s neofascism. Forget Trumpism. It’s neofascism. That’s what the grassroots of the party looks like right now.”

Later, Del Percio lamented Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) pariah status within the GOP. The congresswoman has been an outspoken critic of Trump, and voted to impeach him in January.

“I mean she’s a conservative’s conservative,” said Del Percio. “She’s speaking out. No matter how many Republicans from Washington speak out, it doesn’t matter. They know that. They know that it does not matter if they speak out. Now, whether they should do the right thing is a whole other issue.”

Reid asked Del Percio whether she’s still a Republican.

“I am,” she replied.

“Do you have ideas on how to pull it back,” said Reid, “to, at least sanity, where we’re just fighting about tax cuts again?”

Del Percio let fly:

It needs to burn down. It literally needs to be demolished before you can go in and build it up again. And the people who actually say, “Please stay Republican” are Democrats who like to say let’s argue about tax policy because they know you need a strong Republican Party. Right now it’s not strong, but it needs–it really does need to be burned down to the ground so it can come back up. But that also means there has to be people willing to keep their Republican credentials to be there when it’s time to build it up.

